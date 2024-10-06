Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stake Reduced by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Gartner by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,344,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,915. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $513.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.53 and a 200-day moving average of $464.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $521.64.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

