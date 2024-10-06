Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Corteva by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Corteva by 1,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 97,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 51,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.