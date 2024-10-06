Quent Capital LLC Acquires 624 Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 36.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.