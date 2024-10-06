Quent Capital LLC Has $196,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.