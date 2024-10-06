Qtum Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $255.44 million and $23.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00003894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.59 or 0.03903062 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00042802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007377 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002280 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,612 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

