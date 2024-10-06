ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 118,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Emprise Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.79 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

