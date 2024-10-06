Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 859 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 594.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.03.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $719.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $725.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,564,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

