Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,940 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.