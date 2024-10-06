Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.29 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $270.18 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,289.66 or 1.00025134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00055280 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02660863 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $6,342,193.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

