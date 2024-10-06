Ultra Price Hits $0.0836 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $790,738.44 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,269.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00521190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00030772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00073832 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000156 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08350509 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $858,448.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

