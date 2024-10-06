QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,296.94

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,749.21 and $1,296.94 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62,289.66 or 1.00025134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000982 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00194093 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,153.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

