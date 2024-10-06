ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22,926.75 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and $22,926.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11440066 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,832.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

