WHY Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.41 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. WHY has a total market capitalization of $109.41 million and $6.37 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WHY has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One WHY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00252752 BTC.
About WHY
WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.
