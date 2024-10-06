Elastos (ELA) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $41.17 million and approximately $448,473.76 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,693,955 coins and its circulating supply is 22,284,686 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

