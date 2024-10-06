Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE DG opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.48.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.