Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

