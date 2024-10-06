Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $3.87 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

