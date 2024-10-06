Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 243,909 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,885,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,787 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 44,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.54 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

