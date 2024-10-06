Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $2,235,908.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077,248 shares of company stock valued at $115,353,156 in the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $113.00 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.10.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

