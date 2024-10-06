Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,186 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,848,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $270.38 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

