Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $3.90 Million in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,280,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $29.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

