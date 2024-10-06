Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

MTN opened at $173.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $190.29. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 120.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.22.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

