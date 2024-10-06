Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 45,213 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,107,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.