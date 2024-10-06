82,650 Shares in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 517.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

