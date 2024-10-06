11,784 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $435.00 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $443.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

