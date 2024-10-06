Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

