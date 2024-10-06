Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $95.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.