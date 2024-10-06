76,688 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 607.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,435.4% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 196,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 192,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LCTU opened at $62.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $44.82 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

