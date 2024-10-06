Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

