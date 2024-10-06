Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.28 Million in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

