Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.64 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 90,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 975,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after acquiring an additional 118,392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

