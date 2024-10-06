Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $120.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 770,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,456,986.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $144,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 770,369 shares in the company, valued at $111,456,986.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $529,031.52. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,294 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,138.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,998,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,348,973. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

