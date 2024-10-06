Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 555,651 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 699,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,651 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cryoport by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Cryoport by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 873,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 639,855 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 49.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.