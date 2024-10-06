Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $4.82 Million in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $11,693,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

