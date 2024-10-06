Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

