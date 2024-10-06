Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 971.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

MSI opened at $450.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.92 and its 200-day moving average is $388.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.10 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

