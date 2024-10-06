Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $5.05 Million in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $123.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.32.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

