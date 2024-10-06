Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.57% of Gambling.com Group worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAMB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

