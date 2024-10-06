Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. 12,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 30,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $29.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Copper Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

