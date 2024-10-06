Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $27.39. Regis shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 39,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter. Regis had a net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 119.67%.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

