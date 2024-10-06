ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.67 and traded as high as $18.55. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 2,739 shares.

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $186.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.