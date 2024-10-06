Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE) Stock Price Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 74,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,040,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Fly-E Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

About Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

