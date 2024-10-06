BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 28,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 111,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

BiomX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $1.90. On average, analysts expect that BiomX Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About BiomX

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

