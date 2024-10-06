Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) Trading 6.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Gaxos.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.52. 44,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 632,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Gaxos.ai Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gaxos.ai stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Gaxos.ai Inc. in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of Gaxos.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company's stock.

Gaxos.ai Inc engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms.

