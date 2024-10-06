GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in GoDaddy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $156.33 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,630,815.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,630,815.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

