Quent Capital LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,002 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,670 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 285,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.65.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 74.00% and a return on equity of 83.21%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

