Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $4.83. Gaia shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 44,460 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $110.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 2.13% of Gaia worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

