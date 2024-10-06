Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 504 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Veralto were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,386,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,174,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $112.77.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

