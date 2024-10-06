iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

