Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,733 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Brookfield by 1,049.1% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 610,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 557,749 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $53.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Brookfield’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

